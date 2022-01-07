At Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital we take delivering babies seriously. Whether it’s your first delivery or you’ve given birth before, we want you to know what to expect when you arrive at the labor, delivery and postpartum department. If you have questions or concerns please contact our team at 337-531-3460.
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.05.2022 16:33
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|849337
|VIRIN:
|220701-A-GR633-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109092042
|Length:
|00:01:42
|Location:
|FORT POLK, LA, US
|Hometown:
|LEESVILLE, LA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Having a baby at BJACH? Here’s what you should expect., by Jean Graves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Healthcare
