    Having a baby at BJACH? Here’s what you should expect.

    FORT POLK, LA, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2022

    Video by Jean Graves 

    Regional Health Command - Central

    At Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital we take delivering babies seriously. Whether it’s your first delivery or you’ve given birth before, we want you to know what to expect when you arrive at the labor, delivery and postpartum department. If you have questions or concerns please contact our team at 337-531-3460.

    Date Posted: 07.05.2022 16:33
    This work, Having a baby at BJACH? Here’s what you should expect., by Jean Graves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

