Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marine Corps Martial Arts Instructors

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.05.2022

    Video by Brandon Williams 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    U.S. Marine Corps Martial Art Instructors with Support Battalion, Recruit Training Regiment, Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, talk about what it's like to train recruits on a day to day basis. The instructors are responsible to teach recruits the fundamental skills that will continue to be built upon through out their Marine Corps careers. (U.S. Marine Corps video by CIV. Brandon Williams)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.05.2022
    Date Posted: 07.05.2022 17:27
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 849331
    VIRIN: 220705-M-CV144-1001
    Filename: DOD_109092012
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Corps Martial Arts Instructors, by Brandon Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MCRD
    MCMAP
    Recruits

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT