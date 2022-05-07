Marine Corps Martial Arts Instructors

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps Martial Art Instructors with Support Battalion, Recruit Training Regiment, Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, talk about what it's like to train recruits on a day to day basis. The instructors are responsible to teach recruits the fundamental skills that will continue to be built upon through out their Marine Corps careers. (U.S. Marine Corps video by CIV. Brandon Williams)