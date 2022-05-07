Marine Corps Martial Arts Instructors

U.S. Marine Corps Martial Art Instructors with Support Battalion, Recruit Training Regiment, Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, talk about what it's like to train recruits on a day to day basis. The instructors are responsible to teach recruits the fundamental skills that will continue to be built upon through out their Marine Corps careers. (U.S. Marine Corps video by CIV. Brandon Williams)
|Date Taken:
|07.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.05.2022 17:27
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|849331
|VIRIN:
|220705-M-CV144-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109092012
|Length:
|00:01:11
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
