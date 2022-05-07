President Biden and the First Lady host a Fourth of July BBQ with military families and deliver remarks to celebrate Independence Day. The White House
|Date Taken:
|07.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.05.2022 17:41
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|849326
|Filename:
|DOD_109091922
|Length:
|00:18:05
|Location:
|DC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, President Biden Host a 4th of July Celebration Part 3, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT