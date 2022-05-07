Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Arleigh Burke (DDG 51) 31st Commissioning Anniversary and Celebration

    UNITED STATES

    07.05.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Jacob Milham 

    Commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic

    NAVAL STATION NORFOLK (July 5, 2022) - Hundreds of shipmates, industry partners, and U.S. Navy leaders gathered to celebrate the ship’s anniversary and the class’ namesake. July 4, 2022 marks 31 years since the U.S. Navy commissioned the first Aegis-equipped guided-missile destroyer, USS Arleigh Burke (DDG 51). (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jacob Milham/Released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.05.2022
    Date Posted: 07.05.2022 15:24
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 849323
    VIRIN: 220705-N-OW182-0002
    Filename: DOD_109091918
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Arleigh Burke (DDG 51) 31st Commissioning Anniversary and Celebration, by PO1 Jacob Milham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

