NAVAL STATION NORFOLK (July 5, 2022) - Hundreds of shipmates, industry partners, and U.S. Navy leaders gathered to celebrate the ship’s anniversary and the class’ namesake. July 4, 2022 marks 31 years since the U.S. Navy commissioned the first Aegis-equipped guided-missile destroyer, USS Arleigh Burke (DDG 51). (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jacob Milham/Released)
|Date Taken:
|07.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.05.2022 15:24
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|849323
|VIRIN:
|220705-N-OW182-0002
|Filename:
|DOD_109091918
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, USS Arleigh Burke (DDG 51) 31st Commissioning Anniversary and Celebration, by PO1 Jacob Milham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
