    U.S. Coast Guard Station Boston Interview

    BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ryan Noel 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 1

    Petty Officer Third Class Jordyn Carlson discusses daily operations and Operation Dry Water at Coast Guard Station Boston in Boston, Massachusetts on June 27, 2022. Carlson has been at the station for seven months now and as a boatswains mate, his primary duties are to drive the boats and get underway for local patrols and safety boardings in the Boston Harbor. (U.S. Coast Guard Video by Petty Officer Third Class Ryan L. Noel)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2022
    Date Posted: 07.05.2022 15:08
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 849322
    VIRIN: 220627-G-IY621-001
    Filename: DOD_109091902
    Length: 00:05:49
    Location: BOSTON, MA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Coast Guard Station Boston Interview, by PO3 Ryan Noel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USCG
    Underway
    Boston
    Northeast
    First District
    ODW

