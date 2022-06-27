Petty Officer Third Class Jordyn Carlson discusses daily operations and Operation Dry Water at Coast Guard Station Boston in Boston, Massachusetts on June 27, 2022. Carlson has been at the station for seven months now and as a boatswains mate, his primary duties are to drive the boats and get underway for local patrols and safety boardings in the Boston Harbor. (U.S. Coast Guard Video by Petty Officer Third Class Ryan L. Noel)
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.05.2022 15:08
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|849322
|VIRIN:
|220627-G-IY621-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109091902
|Length:
|00:05:49
|Location:
|BOSTON, MA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Coast Guard Station Boston Interview, by PO3 Ryan Noel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
