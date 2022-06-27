U.S. Coast Guard Station Boston Interview

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/849322" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Petty Officer Third Class Jordyn Carlson discusses daily operations and Operation Dry Water at Coast Guard Station Boston in Boston, Massachusetts on June 27, 2022. Carlson has been at the station for seven months now and as a boatswains mate, his primary duties are to drive the boats and get underway for local patrols and safety boardings in the Boston Harbor. (U.S. Coast Guard Video by Petty Officer Third Class Ryan L. Noel)