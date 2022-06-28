Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    704th Military Intelligence Brigade Change of Command Ceremony

    FORT MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2022

    Courtesy Video

    704th Military Intelligence Brigade

    The 704th Military Intelligence Brigade conducts a Change of Command whereby Colonel Galen R. Kane relinquishes command to Colonel Tissa L. Strouse in a ceremony hosted by Major General Michele H. Bredenkamp, commander of the U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command, on 28 June 2022 on the McGlachlin Parade Field, Fort George G. Meade, MD.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2022
    Date Posted: 07.05.2022 09:29
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 849298
    VIRIN: 220628-A-CY919-091
    Filename: DOD_109091248
    Length: 00:54:42
    Location: FORT MEADE, MD, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 704th Military Intelligence Brigade Change of Command Ceremony, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ceremony
    brigade
    Army
    Change of Command Ceremony
    Award Ceremony

