704th Military Intelligence Brigade Change of Command Ceremony

The 704th Military Intelligence Brigade conducts a Change of Command whereby Colonel Galen R. Kane relinquishes command to Colonel Tissa L. Strouse in a ceremony hosted by Major General Michele H. Bredenkamp, commander of the U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command, on 28 June 2022 on the McGlachlin Parade Field, Fort George G. Meade, MD.
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.05.2022 09:29
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|849298
|VIRIN:
|220628-A-CY919-091
|Filename:
|DOD_109091248
|Length:
|00:54:42
|Location:
|FORT MEADE, MD, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
