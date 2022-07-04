Allied Command Operations Change of Command Ceremony

SHAPE, Belgium – SHAPE holds a change of command ceremony where incoming Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR) General Christopher Cavoli assumes command from SACEUR General Tod D. Wolters. During the ceremony General Cavoli became the 20th SACEUR in a ceremony presided over by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. (NATO Video by Staff Sgt Kristin Savage)
