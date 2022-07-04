Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Allied Command Operations Change of Command Ceremony

    BELGIUM

    04.07.2022

    Courtesy Video

    NATO - Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe

    SHAPE, Belgium – SHAPE holds a change of command ceremony where incoming Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR) General Christopher Cavoli assumes command from SACEUR General Tod D. Wolters. During the ceremony General Cavoli became the 20th SACEUR in a ceremony presided over by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. (NATO Video by Staff Sgt Kristin Savage)

    Date Taken: 04.07.2022
    Date Posted: 07.05.2022 04:19
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: BE

    NATO
    SACEUR
    Change of Command

