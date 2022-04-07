Freedom Festival

1st Infantry Division Soldiers participate in an Independence Day parade on July 4th, 2022, at Junction City, KS. 1ID was represented by the 1ID Band, a formation of Soldiers comprised of each brigade within the division, and the Commanding General's Mounted Color Guard including 1st Infantry Division Deputy Commanding General-Support, U. S. Army Brig. Gen. Niave F. Knell, and 1st Infantry Division Command Sergeant Major, U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher L. Mullinax, riding on horseback. (U.S. Army video by Pfc.. Dawson Smith, 19th Public Affairs Detachment)
