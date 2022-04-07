Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JUNCTION CITY, KS, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2022

    Video by Pfc. Dawson Smith 

    19th Public Affairs Detachment

    1st Infantry Division Soldiers participate in an Independence Day parade on July 4th, 2022, at Junction City, KS. 1ID was represented by the 1ID Band, a formation of Soldiers comprised of each brigade within the division, and the Commanding General's Mounted Color Guard including 1st Infantry Division Deputy Commanding General-Support, U. S. Army Brig. Gen. Niave F. Knell, and 1st Infantry Division Command Sergeant Major, U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher L. Mullinax, riding on horseback. (U.S. Army video by Pfc.. Dawson Smith, 19th Public Affairs Detachment)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2022
    Date Posted: 07.04.2022 20:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 849279
    VIRIN: 220704-A-RE854-1001
    Filename: DOD_109090698
    Length: 00:03:17
    Location: JUNCTION CITY, KS, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Freedom Festival, by PFC Dawson Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fourth of July 2022
    Freedom Festival
    1ID Band

