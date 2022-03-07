1st Infantry Division Band performance at 150th Anniversary of Home on the Range

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 1st Infantry Division Band performed during the Home on the Range 150th Anniversary Celebration at the Smith Center in Athol, Kansas, on July 3, 2022. The event included remarks from guest speaker U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Brian Narducci, command sergeant major of 601st Aviation Support Battalion, 1st Combat Aviation Brigade,1st Infantry Division, and a 60 minute concert by the 1ID Band. The 4th of July weekend event celebrates the founding of the Home on the Range Cabin-- the inspiration for the Kansas State Song of the same name.