101st Commander observes port operations in Greece (With Lower thirds)

Maj. Gen. JP McGee, the Commander of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), traveled to Greece, to tour the port and observe 101st Airborne Division port operations.



While there, he met with Greek Army commanders of the 12th Mechanized infantry division, the commander of the U.S. Army 839th Transportation Battalion and 598th Transportation Brigade.





As military vehicles and equipment arrive from Fort Campbell, Kentucky, they will depart the port they will be transported across the European Area of Operations to support the U.S. Army V Corps mission to reinforce NATO’s eastern flank and engage in multinational exercises with partners across the European continent.