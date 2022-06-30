Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    101st Commander observes port operations in Greece (No Lower 3rds)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GREECE

    06.30.2022

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jacob Connor 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    Maj. Gen. JP McGee, the Commander of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), traveled to Greece, to tour the port and observe 101st Airborne Division port operations.

    While there, he met with Greek Army commanders of the 12th Mechanized infantry division, the commander of the U.S. Army 839th Transportation Battalion and 598th  Transportation Brigade.


    As military vehicles and equipment arrive from Fort Campbell, Kentucky, they will depart the port they will be transported across the European Area of Operations to support the U.S. Army V Corps mission to reinforce NATO’s eastern flank and engage in multinational exercises with partners across the European continent.

    Reporter: SFC Jacob Connor

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2022
    Date Posted: 07.04.2022 09:41
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 849262
    VIRIN: 220630-A-CT809-226
    Filename: DOD_109090411
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: GR
    Hometown: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
    Hometown: FORT CAMPBELL, TN, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 101st Commander observes port operations in Greece (No Lower 3rds), by SFC Jacob Connor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    101st
    EUCOM
    StrongerTogether
    Victory Corps
    EuropeanSupport2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT