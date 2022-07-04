Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Speech by U.S. Air Force General Tod D. Wolters at Allied Command Operations change of command (4 July 2022)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BELGIUM

    04.07.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Natochannel           

    Speech by United States Air Force General Tod D. Wolters at Allied Command Operations change of command in Mons, Belgium, on 4 July 2022.
    Usage rights
    This media asset is free for editorial broadcast, print, online and radio use. It is restricted for use for other purposes.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2022
    Date Posted: 07.04.2022 06:51
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 849259
    VIRIN: 220704-O-D0483-1001
    Filename: DOD_109090320
    Length: 00:09:16
    Location: BE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SACEUR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT