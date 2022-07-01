Your freedom. Our mission | Tu libertad. Nuestro cometido (Master)

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Your freedom. Our mission | Tu libertad. Nuestro cometido

    SPAIN

    01.07.2022

    Since its creation in 1949, NATO has been in charge of ensuring the protection and well-being of citizens across its member states. NATO works so that each and every person can live in peace, be free, and have a dignified and happy life.

    NATO is more than a military organization, it is a guarantee of freedom, progress, democracy, peace, and a future for all citizens of its member countries.
    Close your eyes. Think about how last week went, or the week before. In your day-to-day, you get up, you have breakfast, you go about your routine, go to a party, go shopping or meet up with your friends... You have time to enjoy that disconnection that you deserve so much.

    NATO works so that you can do exactly that. Live in peace.

    Since 1949 they have been in charge of ensuring the protection, security, and well-being of all their member countries and especially their citizens. Maybe I had never thought about it, but their work is essential so that your day-to-day can continue being as it is now.

    NATO is more than a military organization, it is a guarantee of freedom, progress, democracy, peace, and a future for all citizens of its member countries.

    NATO
    Your freedom, our mission. 
    Cierra los ojos. Piensa cómo fue para ti la semana pasada, o la anterior. En un día
    normal te levantas, desayunas, cumples con tu rutina, te vas de fiesta, de compras o quedas con tus amigos... Tienes tiempo para disfrutar de tu libertad.

    La OTAN trabaja para que todas y cada una de las personas puedan vivir en paz, ser libres y tener una vida digna y feliz.

    Porque desde 1949 se encargan de asegurar la protección y el bienestar de los ciudadanos. Se comprometen con las crisis humanitarias que azotan Europa. Y se solidarizan con los que más lo necesitan.

    Porque la OTAN es más que una organización militar, es garantía de libertad, de progreso, democracia, paz y un futuro para todos los ciudadanos de sus países miembros.

    OTAN
    Tu libertad, nuestro cometido.

    Date Taken: 01.07.2022
    Date Posted: 07.04.2022
    Location: ES

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    Spanish

