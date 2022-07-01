Spain in NATO | España en la OTAN (International)

This year marks the 40th anniversary of Spain's entry into NATO. In 1982, Spain became an active member of the alliance, witnessing: the fall of the Berlin Wall, the dissolution of the Warsaw pacts, and the end of the Soviet Union. While the world was changing, Spain was too, becoming a free and democratic country.
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.04.2022 04:14
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|849249
|VIRIN:
|220701-O-D0483-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109090297
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|ES
