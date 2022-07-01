Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Spain in NATO | España en la OTAN (International)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SPAIN

    01.07.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Natochannel           

    This year marks the 40th anniversary of Spain's entry into NATO. In 1982, Spain became an active member of the alliance, witnessing: the fall of the Berlin Wall, the dissolution of the Warsaw pacts, and the end of the Soviet Union. While the world was changing, Spain was too, becoming a free and democratic country.

    This media asset is free for editorial broadcast, print, online and radio use. It is restricted for use for other purposes.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.07.2022
    Date Posted: 07.04.2022 04:14
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 849249
    VIRIN: 220701-O-D0483-1001
    Filename: DOD_109090297
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: ES

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Spanish

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT