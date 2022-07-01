Spain in NATO | España en la OTAN (International)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This year marks the 40th anniversary of Spain's entry into NATO. In 1982, Spain became an active member of the alliance, witnessing: the fall of the Berlin Wall, the dissolution of the Warsaw pacts, and the end of the Soviet Union. While the world was changing, Spain was too, becoming a free and democratic country.



