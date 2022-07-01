Spain in NATO | España en la OTAN (Master)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This year marks the 40th anniversary of Spain's entry into NATO. In 1982, Spain became an active member of the alliance, witnessing: the fall of the Berlin Wall, the dissolution of the Warsaw pacts, and the end of the Soviet Union. While the world was changing, Spain was too, becoming a free and democratic country.

Transcript

This year marks the 40th anniversary of Spain's entry into NATO.



You have probably heard of this organization but you have never stopped to think about what they are in charge of. Their work can be summed up in two words: freedom and security.



In 1982 Spain became a full member of NATO, contributing to guaranteeing and preserving peace on the national and international scene.



Our country became a necessary ally during the Cold War, the fall of the Berlin Wall, the dissolution of the Soviet Union and the consolidation of the Warsaw pacts.



From then on, Spain proposed to be an active part of NATO, contributing to the reconstruction of a new Europe.



And while the world was transforming, Spain was too, becoming, through new laws, a free and democratic country.



NATO

Your freedom, our mission.

Este año es el 40 aniversario de la entrada de España en la OTAN.



Probablemente habrás escuchado hablar de esta organización pero nunca te habías parado a pensar de qué se encargaban. Y en realidad su labor podría resumirse en dos palabras: libertad y seguridad.



En 1982 España pasó a formar parte de la OTAN, contribuyendo a garantizar y preservar la paz en el panorama nacional e internacional.



Nuestro país se convirtió en testigo durante la caída del muro de Berlín, la disolución del pacto de Varsovia, y el final de la Unión Soviética. A partir de ahí, España se propuso ser parte activa de la OTAN contribuyendo a la reconstrucción de la nueva Europa. Y mientras el mundo se transformaba, España también lo hizo, convirtiéndose en un país libre y democrático.



OTAN

Tu libertad, nuestro cometido.