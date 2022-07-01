Who we are | Lo que somos (Master)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Transcript

Surely in recent months, you have heard a lot about NATO, because when something happens, they are there to protect your security and well-being. Because among its functions, it has the duty to protect your freedoms.



But there are many more. NATO is always there, whether there is a conflict or not. It addresses environmental issues, fights against possible cybersecurity threats, working for democracy and fundamental rights, ensuring our freedom, and backing policies that strive for equality for women and diversity in our society.



In short, NATO works every day to ensure that the rights and freedoms of the citizens of each Member State are a reality for all.



And that is what it has been doing for more than 70 years.



NATO

Your freedom, our mission.



Guión:

Seguramente durante los últimos meses habrás oído hablar mucho de la OTAN, porque cuando algo pasa, ellos están ahí para proteger tu seguridad y bienestar. Porque entre sus funciones está la de proteger tu libertad.



Pero hay muchas más. Porque la OTAN está ahí siempre, haya conflicto o no. Atiende cuestiones climáticas, lucha contra posibles amenazas en ciberseguridad, trabaja por la democracia y los derechos fundamentales, asegura nuestras libertades, e impulsa políticas que garanticen la igualdad de la mujer y la diversidad en nuestra sociedad.



En definitiva, la OTAN crea el clima adecuado para que se pueda conseguir que los derechos y libertades de los ciudadanos de cada Estado Miembro sean una realidad.



Y es a lo que se lleva dedicando durante más de 70 años.



OTAN

Tu libertad, nuestro cometido.



