Who we are | Lo que somos (International)

    SPAIN

    01.07.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Natochannel           

    NATO is always there, whether there is conflict or not. The Alliance addresses environmental issues, fights against possible cybersecurity threats, works for democracy and fundamental rights, ensures our freedom, and backs policies that guarantee equality and diversity in our society.

    In short, NATO creates the right climate to ensure that the rights and freedoms of the citizens of each Member State are a reality.

