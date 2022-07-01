Who we are | Lo que somos (International)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



NATO is always there, whether there is conflict or not. The Alliance addresses environmental issues, fights against possible cybersecurity threats, works for democracy and fundamental rights, ensures our freedom, and backs policies that guarantee equality and diversity in our society.



In short, NATO creates the right climate to ensure that the rights and freedoms of the citizens of each Member State are a reality.