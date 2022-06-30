Commander of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) travels to Greece to observe the port operations

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Maj. Gen. JP McGee, the Commander of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), traveled to Alexandroupoli, Greece, to tour the port and observe 101st Airborne Division port operations, June 30, 2022. While there, he met with Greek Army commander of the 12th Mechanized infantry division, the commander of the U.S. Army 598th Transportation Brigade.



As military vehicles and equipment arrive from Fort Campbell, Kentucky, they will depart the port of Alexandroupoli and be transported across the European Area of Operations to support the U.S. Army V Corps mission to reinforce NATO’s eastern flank and engage in multinational exercises with partners across the European continent.



The Headquarters, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and the 2nd Brigade Combat Team with approximately 4,700 Screaming Eagle Soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division are deployed to locations across Europe.



“Since D-Day, June 6, 1944, this division has repeatedly answered the nation’s call in every major conflict. Once again Screaming Eagles are in Europe. The Screaming Eagles of today are ready to support our Allies in preserving the long-lasting stability in Europe that our predecessors fought and died to secure,” said Maj. Gen. JP McGee, Commanding General, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and Fort Campbell.

Personal Shown:

Maj. Gen. JP McGee, Commander of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)



Capt. Pervolankis Joauuis, 12th Mechanized Infantry Division (Greece)



Lt. Col. Siropoulos Adreas, 12th Mechanized Infantry Division (Greece)



Mr. Costaudiuos Xutzimichail, Port Director



Lt. Col. Carey Way, commander, 839th transportation Battalion



Mr. Andre Cameran, director TC Detachment Eastern Med, 839th Transportation Battalion



Col. Joshua Hirch, commander, 598th Transportation Brigade



Col. Robert Kellan, incoming commander, 598th Transportation Brigade