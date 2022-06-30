Iowa ANG gold 50th anniversary F-16 celebrates Air Force history

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



B-roll video shows a 50th anniversary gold F-16 from the Iowa Air National Guard just as it appeared in 1996. This year’s redo of the gold jet is a down to detail replica of the original, just as the Air Force is marking its 75th Anniversary in 2022.



Ideas of remaking a gold F-16 began to swirl when it was determined that the A-model static display in Sioux City needed some sprucing up.



The 185th Fighter Wing had flown F-16s during the decade of the 1990’s before converting to the KC-135 in 2001. The F-16 was on display at the Iowa Air National Guard in Sioux City for nearly 20 years.



Painting an entire jet something other than a non-standard tactical grey was significant at the time because was rarely done. The shiny gold jet is painted with the script “Pride of Siouxland” imprinted across the fuselage on one side. The other side of the aircraft has the words “The Bats 50th Anniversary” in large print.



The 2022 remake retains the gothic bat tail flash with “Iowa” painted on the top of the tail. The words “Sioux City” appear inside an elongated Native American headdress on the empennage at the bottom of the tail. The design also includes the words “Col Dennis Swanstrom Wing Commander” painted beneath the canopy on the left side.



The original gold jet was the brainchild of former 185th Fighter Wing Commander Col. Dennis Swanstrom. The 1996 gold F-16 was one of the wing’s flying inventory when it was painted. Swanstrom wanted to do something important to celebrate the unit’s 50th anniversary.



The gold jet is a celebration of every Airmen, past and present who have served proudly in the United States Air Force from its beginning through its 75th year.