Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1st Lt. Shannon Sperry - Independence Day

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    06.22.2022

    Video by Sgt. Steven Lewis 

    11th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Army 1st Lt. Shannon Sperry with the 11th Combat Aviation Brigade gives a Independence Day shoutout at an undisclosed location, June 22, 2022. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Steven Lewis)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2022
    Date Posted: 07.01.2022 08:46
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 849153
    VIRIN: 220701-A-TG904-1002
    Filename: DOD_109088045
    Length: 00:00:16
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Hometown: PADUCAH, KY, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Lt. Shannon Sperry - Independence Day, by SGT Steven Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Independence Day
    July 4th

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT