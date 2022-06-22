U.S. Army 1st Lt. Shannon Sperry with the 11th Combat Aviation Brigade gives a Independence Day shoutout at an undisclosed location, June 22, 2022. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Steven Lewis)
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2022 08:46
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|849153
|VIRIN:
|220701-A-TG904-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109088045
|Length:
|00:00:16
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Hometown:
|PADUCAH, KY, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 1st Lt. Shannon Sperry - Independence Day, by SGT Steven Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
