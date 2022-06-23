Dr. Londi Cox, 18th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron Family Advocacy intervention specialist, sits down with the 18th Wing Public Affairs Team during a Mental Health Minute segment on Kadena Air Base, Japan, June 23, 2022. Dr. Cox discussed tips on how to transition into new phases of life. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Yosselin Perla)
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2022 02:23
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|849100
|VIRIN:
|220701-F-IV266-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109087688
|Length:
|00:01:50
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Mental Health Minute - Transitioning Tips, by A1C Yosselin Perla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT