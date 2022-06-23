Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mental Health Minute - Transitioning Tips

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.23.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Yosselin Perla 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    Dr. Londi Cox, 18th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron Family Advocacy intervention specialist, sits down with the 18th Wing Public Affairs Team during a Mental Health Minute segment on Kadena Air Base, Japan, June 23, 2022. Dr. Cox discussed tips on how to transition into new phases of life. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Yosselin Perla)

    Date Taken: 06.23.2022
    Date Posted: 07.01.2022 02:23
    Category: Commercials
    Length: 00:01:50
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 

    PACAF
    Kadena AB
    Transitioning
    MHM
    Mental Health Minute

