Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    FARP

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    IE SHIMA, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.23.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Kira Ducato 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marines with Detachment 18, Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 262 (Reinforced), 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, prepare and execute a forward arming and refueling point, on Ie Shima, Japan, June 28, 2022. FARPs are points of operation used for fueling and rearming an aircraft outside of a secured territory. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps' only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Kira Ducato)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2022
    Date Posted: 07.01.2022 02:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 849098
    VIRIN: 220623-M-KL119-418
    Filename: DOD_109087653
    Length: 00:03:00
    Location: IE SHIMA, OKINAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FARP, by LCpl Kira Ducato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    31st MEU
    Marines
    Training
    Ready
    Lethal

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT