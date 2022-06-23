U.S. Marines with Detachment 18, Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 262 (Reinforced), 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, prepare and execute a forward arming and refueling point, on Ie Shima, Japan, June 28, 2022. FARPs are points of operation used for fueling and rearming an aircraft outside of a secured territory. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps' only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Kira Ducato)
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2022 02:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|849098
|VIRIN:
|220623-M-KL119-418
|Filename:
|DOD_109087653
|Length:
|00:03:00
|Location:
|IE SHIMA, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, FARP, by LCpl Kira Ducato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
