Coast Guard Station Destin crewmembers perform recreational boardings in the weeks prior to the Fourth of July in Destin, Florida on July 1, 2022. Operation Dry Water's heightened enforcement weekend occurs annually around the Fourth of July.
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2022 09:06
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|849085
|VIRIN:
|220701-G-JO805-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109087465
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|NEW ORLEANS, LA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Operation Dry Water 2022, by PO3 Gabriel Wisdom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT