    Operation Dry Water 2022

    NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Gabriel Wisdom 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    Coast Guard Station Destin crewmembers perform recreational boardings in the weeks prior to the Fourth of July in Destin, Florida on July 1, 2022. Operation Dry Water's heightened enforcement weekend occurs annually around the Fourth of July.

    Date Taken: 07.01.2022
    Date Posted: 07.01.2022 09:06
    law enforcement
    Florida
    Destin
    boating
    Operation Dry Water
    BUI

