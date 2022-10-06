Rangers train in Hawaii

U.S. Army Rangers with the 2nd Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment, conduct Military Operations in Urban Terrain training, Marine Corps Training Area Bellows, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, June 10, 2022. The MOUT training was conducted in order to enhance the Rangers’ ability to operate in a tropical environment, increasing readiness and unit operability. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Christian Tofteroo)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2022 20:25
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|849084
|VIRIN:
|220610-M-PO052-257
|Filename:
|DOD_109087454
|Length:
|00:03:45
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
