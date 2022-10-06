Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rangers train in Hawaii

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Christian Tofteroo 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    U.S. Army Rangers with the 2nd Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment, conduct Military Operations in Urban Terrain training, Marine Corps Training Area Bellows, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, June 10, 2022. The MOUT training was conducted in order to enhance the Rangers’ ability to operate in a tropical environment, increasing readiness and unit operability. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Christian Tofteroo)

    Date Taken: 06.10.2022
    Date Posted: 06.30.2022 20:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US 

    This work, Rangers train in Hawaii, by LCpl Christian Tofteroo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC
    Hawaii
    Marines
    MCBH

