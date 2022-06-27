149th Civil Engineer Squadron Innovative Readiness Training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members of the 149th Civil Engineer Squadron, from Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, build a house June 30, 2022, during an innovative readiness training exercise at Tahlequah in the Cherokee Nation of Okla. The 149th CES worked on two houses for the Housing Authority of the Cherokee Nation, they will be used as low-income housing. (Air National Guard video by Tech Sgt. Agustin G. Salazar)