Members of the 149th Civil Engineer Squadron, from Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, build a house June 30, 2022, during an innovative readiness training exercise at Tahlequah in the Cherokee Nation of Okla. The 149th CES worked on two houses for the Housing Authority of the Cherokee Nation, they will be used as low-income housing. (Air National Guard video by Tech Sgt. Agustin G. Salazar)
|06.27.2022
|06.30.2022 18:03
|Package
|849078
|220630-Z-CP585-001
|DOD_109087353
|00:01:36
|TAHLEQUAH, OK , US
|1
|1
This work, 149th Civil Engineer Squadron Innovative Readiness Training, by TSgt Agustin Salazar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
