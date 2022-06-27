Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    149th Civil Engineer Squadron Innovative Readiness Training

    TAHLEQUAH, OK , UNITED STATES

    06.27.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Agustin Salazar 

    149th Fighter Wing Public Affairs (Texas Air National Guard)

    Members of the 149th Civil Engineer Squadron, from Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, build a house June 30, 2022, during an innovative readiness training exercise at Tahlequah in the Cherokee Nation of Okla. The 149th CES worked on two houses for the Housing Authority of the Cherokee Nation, they will be used as low-income housing. (Air National Guard video by Tech Sgt. Agustin G. Salazar)

    Date Taken: 06.27.2022
    Date Posted: 06.30.2022 18:03
    Category: Package
    Length: 00:01:36
    Location: TAHLEQUAH, OK , US 

    This work, 149th Civil Engineer Squadron Innovative Readiness Training, by TSgt Agustin Salazar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    ANG
    Texas
    Gunfighters
    149th Fighter Wing
    TMD

