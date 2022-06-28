Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Faces of RIMPAC featuring Sailor 1st Class Shelby Soderstrom from the Royal Canadian Navy.

    PEARL HARBOR, HI, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Andre Richard 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    PEARL HARBOR (June 28, 2022) - Royal Canadian Navy (RCN) Sailor 1st Class Shelby Soderstrom, from Chilliwack, British Columbia, assigned to RCN frigate HMCS Winnipeg (FFH 338) talks about her experience in the Navy and her involvement in Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2022. Twenty-six nations, 38 ships, four submarines, more than 170 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC from June 29 to Aug. 4 in and around the Hawaiian Islands and Southern California. The world’s largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world’s oceans. RIMPAC 2022 is the 28th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andre T. Richard)

    Date Taken: 06.28.2022
    Date Posted: 06.30.2022 18:25
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 849076
    VIRIN: 220628-N-XX566-1001
    Filename: DOD_109087349
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: PEARL HARBOR, HI, US 

    This work, Faces of RIMPAC featuring Sailor 1st Class Shelby Soderstrom from the Royal Canadian Navy., by PO2 Andre Richard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Pearl Harbor
    HMCS Winnipeg
    Royal Canadian Navy
    RIMPAC 2022

