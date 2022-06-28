Faces of RIMPAC featuring Sailor 1st Class Shelby Soderstrom from the Royal Canadian Navy.

PEARL HARBOR (June 28, 2022) - Royal Canadian Navy (RCN) Sailor 1st Class Shelby Soderstrom, from Chilliwack, British Columbia, assigned to RCN frigate HMCS Winnipeg (FFH 338) talks about her experience in the Navy and her involvement in Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2022. Twenty-six nations, 38 ships, four submarines, more than 170 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC from June 29 to Aug. 4 in and around the Hawaiian Islands and Southern California. The world’s largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world’s oceans. RIMPAC 2022 is the 28th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andre T. Richard)
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2022 18:25
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|849076
|VIRIN:
|220628-N-XX566-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109087349
|Length:
|00:01:21
|Location:
|PEARL HARBOR, HI, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
