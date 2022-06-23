OBC Final Flight Interviews

The Optical Bar Camera for the U-2 Dragon Lady will no longer reside at Beale AFB. The OBC had its Final Flight out of the 9th Reconnaissance Wing on June 24, 2022. lthough the OBC will no longer reside at Beale, U-2 pilots will retain the knowledge and skills to employ the sensor through a variety of mission sets and operation locations around the world. The U-2 retains the capability to fly the OBC mission worldwide and, if called upon, to execute in a dynamic force employment capacity.
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2022 17:36
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|849071
|VIRIN:
|220623-F-WX919-002
|Filename:
|DOD_109087276
|Length:
|00:07:48
|Location:
|BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
