    OBC Final Flight B-Roll Package

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2022

    Courtesy Video

    9th Reconnaissance Wing Public Affairs

    The Optical Bar Camera for the U-2 Dragon Lady will no longer reside at Beale AFB. The OBC had its Final Flight out of the 9th Reconnaissance Wing on June 24, 2022. lthough the OBC will no longer reside at Beale, U-2 pilots will retain the knowledge and skills to employ the sensor through a variety of mission sets and operation locations around the world. The U-2 retains the capability to fly the OBC mission worldwide and, if called upon, to execute in a dynamic force employment capacity.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2022
    Date Posted: 06.30.2022 17:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 849070
    VIRIN: 220623-F-WX919-001
    Filename: DOD_109087262
    Length: 00:03:56
    Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, OBC Final Flight B-Roll Package, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ACC
    9RW
    Beale Air Force Base
    U 2S Dragon Lady
    Optical Bar Camera

