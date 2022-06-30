355 WG/CC Change of Command

U.S. Air Force Col. Joseph Turnham, outgoing 355th Wing commander, relinquishes command to Maj. Gen. Michael G. Koscheski, Fifteenth Air Force commander, who then assigns Col. Scott Mills as the new 355th Wing commander during a change of command ceremony at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, June 30, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2022 17:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|849059
|VIRIN:
|220630-F-CQ965-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109087162
|Length:
|00:36:08
|Location:
|TUCSON, AZ, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
