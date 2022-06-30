Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    355 WG/CC Change of Command

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class William Turnbull 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Joseph Turnham, outgoing 355th Wing commander, relinquishes command to Maj. Gen. Michael G. Koscheski, Fifteenth Air Force commander, who then assigns Col. Scott Mills as the new 355th Wing commander during a change of command ceremony at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, June 30, 2022.

    Date Taken: 06.30.2022
    Date Posted: 06.30.2022 17:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Length: 00:36:08
    Location: TUCSON, AZ, US 

    This work, 355 WG/CC Change of Command, by A1C William Turnbull, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    355th Wing

