Austin Earley, 309th Maintenance Group, Armament Mechanic, builds armament and firearms for F-16, F-22, F-18, A-10 and Cobra M-197 helicopter on Hill Air Force Base, Utah, June 15, 2022. This video package was created to support the live broadcast of the 2022 Warriors over the Wasatch Air and Apace show June 25-26, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2022 17:09
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|849055
|VIRIN:
|220615-F-F3230-641
|Filename:
|DOD_109087141
|Length:
|00:01:47
|Location:
|HILL AFB, UT, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 309 Armament Mechanic, by SSgt Franklin Harris and Amn Tia James, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT