    309 Armament Mechanic

    HILL AFB, UT, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Franklin Harris and Airman Tia James

    2D Audiovisual Squadron

    Austin Earley, 309th Maintenance Group, Armament Mechanic, builds armament and firearms for F-16, F-22, F-18, A-10 and Cobra M-197 helicopter on Hill Air Force Base, Utah, June 15, 2022. This video package was created to support the live broadcast of the 2022 Warriors over the Wasatch Air and Apace show June 25-26, 2022.

    Date Taken: 06.15.2022
    Date Posted: 06.30.2022 17:09
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 849055
    VIRIN: 220615-F-F3230-641
    Filename: DOD_109087141
    Length: 00:01:47
    Location: HILL AFB, UT, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 309 Armament Mechanic, by SSgt Franklin Harris and Amn Tia James, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    f16 f22 f188 a10 cobtam197 Armament Mechanic

