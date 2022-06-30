Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    It's time for your Fort Report - Video news from Fort Bliss, Texas - July 1, 2022

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2022

    Video by David Poe 

    Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office

    From the frontlines to your front door, it’s time for your Fort Report, the official video news magazine of Fort Bliss , Texas.

    In this edition:

    - From the 807th Medical Command, Innovative Readiness Trainings combine military know-how and civilian support to maximize value in underserved communities. Soldiers from our 507th Medical Detachment, 528th Field #Hospital are in Nueces County, Texas, with active duty and Reserve units assisting citizens’ healthcare needs.

    - From the Garrison, stick the JAB with Sapper Soldiers from 40th Brigade Engineer Battalion. They assisted 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division's May field exercises by deploying the Joint Assault Bridge to traverse breaches on the Fort Bliss Training Complex.

    (U.S. Army video by David Poe, Fort Bliss Garrison Public Affairs)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2022
    Date Posted: 06.30.2022 16:27
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 849052
    VIRIN: 220701-A-KV967-2001
    PIN: 220701
    Filename: DOD_109087104
    Length: 00:04:19
    Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US 
    Hometown: EL PASO, TX, US
    Hometown: LAS CRUCES, NM, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, It's time for your Fort Report - Video news from Fort Bliss, Texas - July 1, 2022, by David Poe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    soldier
    family
    army
    fortbliss
    elpaso
    fortreport

