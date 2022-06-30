It's time for your Fort Report - Video news from Fort Bliss, Texas - July 1, 2022

From the frontlines to your front door, it’s time for your Fort Report, the official video news magazine of Fort Bliss , Texas.
In this edition:
- From the 807th Medical Command, Innovative Readiness Trainings combine military know-how and civilian support to maximize value in underserved communities. Soldiers from our 507th Medical Detachment, 528th Field #Hospital are in Nueces County, Texas, with active duty and Reserve units assisting citizens’ healthcare needs.
- From the Garrison, stick the JAB with Sapper Soldiers from 40th Brigade Engineer Battalion. They assisted 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division's May field exercises by deploying the Joint Assault Bridge to traverse breaches on the Fort Bliss Training Complex.
(U.S. Army video by David Poe, Fort Bliss Garrison Public Affairs)
06.30.2022
|06.30.2022
06.30.2022 16:27
|06.30.2022 16:27
|Category:
|Video Productions
849052
|849052
|VIRIN:
|220701-A-KV967-2001
220701
|220701
DOD_109087104
|DOD_109087104
00:04:19
|00:04:19
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TX, US
EL PASO, TX, US
|EL PASO, TX, US
|Hometown:
|LAS CRUCES, NM, US
0
|0
0
|0
