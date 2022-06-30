Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Introducing Col. Jason Kulchar, 17th TRG Commander

    GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jermaine Ayers 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    Meet the new commander of the 17th Training Group, Col. Jason Kulchar!

    Date Taken: 06.30.2022
    Date Posted: 06.30.2022 15:19
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 849042
    VIRIN: 220630-F-SN616-498
    Filename: DOD_109086940
    Length: 00:00:32
    Location: GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Introducing Col. Jason Kulchar, 17th TRG Commander, by SSgt Jermaine Ayers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    17th Training Wing
    Goodfellow AFB
    17th Training Group
    Col. Jason Kulchar

