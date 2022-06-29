Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USACE Alaska District's Regulatory Division conducts wetlands training

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2022

    Video by Rachel Napolitan 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Alaska District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Alaska District’s Regulatory Division sharpened their skills during wetland delineation training alongside other partner agencies on June 27, 2022, in Anchorage.

    The Alaska District is responsible for one of the largest regulatory programs in the nation and processes more than 1,500 permit actions annually. Wetland delineations help specialists determine the presence of areas covered by water or that have waterlogged soil for long periods during the growing season. Wetlands such as swamps and marshes are often obvious, but some wetlands are not easily recognized, because they are dry during part of the year or do not look very wet to the eye from the roadside.

    The class taught wetland characteristics along with office and field wetland delineation methods and procedures. And, participants conducted hands-on exercises on wetland delineation procedures to test their skills. The interagency course is based on the current Federal Wetland delineation manual. (U.S. Army video by Rachel Napolitan)

    Date Taken: 06.29.2022
    Date Posted: 06.30.2022 16:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 849036
    VIRIN: 220629-A-QR280-1001
    Filename: DOD_109086871
    Length: 00:02:09
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACE Alaska District's Regulatory Division conducts wetlands training, by Rachel Napolitan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army Corps of Engineers

    TAGS

    USACE
    wetlands
    Regulatory
    Section 404
    USACE Alaska District

