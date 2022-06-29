The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Alaska District’s Regulatory Division sharpened their skills during wetland delineation training alongside other partner agencies on June 27, 2022, in Anchorage.
The Alaska District is responsible for one of the largest regulatory programs in the nation and processes more than 1,500 permit actions annually. Wetland delineations help specialists determine the presence of areas covered by water or that have waterlogged soil for long periods during the growing season. Wetlands such as swamps and marshes are often obvious, but some wetlands are not easily recognized, because they are dry during part of the year or do not look very wet to the eye from the roadside.
The class taught wetland characteristics along with office and field wetland delineation methods and procedures. And, participants conducted hands-on exercises on wetland delineation procedures to test their skills. The interagency course is based on the current Federal Wetland delineation manual. (U.S. Army video by Rachel Napolitan)
|Date Taken:
|06.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2022 16:06
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|849036
|VIRIN:
|220629-A-QR280-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109086871
|Length:
|00:02:09
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USACE Alaska District's Regulatory Division conducts wetlands training, by Rachel Napolitan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Army Corps of Engineers
LEAVE A COMMENT