USACE Alaska District's Regulatory Division conducts wetlands training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/849036" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Alaska District’s Regulatory Division sharpened their skills during wetland delineation training alongside other partner agencies on June 27, 2022, in Anchorage.



The Alaska District is responsible for one of the largest regulatory programs in the nation and processes more than 1,500 permit actions annually. Wetland delineations help specialists determine the presence of areas covered by water or that have waterlogged soil for long periods during the growing season. Wetlands such as swamps and marshes are often obvious, but some wetlands are not easily recognized, because they are dry during part of the year or do not look very wet to the eye from the roadside.



The class taught wetland characteristics along with office and field wetland delineation methods and procedures. And, participants conducted hands-on exercises on wetland delineation procedures to test their skills. The interagency course is based on the current Federal Wetland delineation manual. (U.S. Army video by Rachel Napolitan)