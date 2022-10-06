Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Aircrew Flight Equipment Specialist Feature

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PORTLAND AIR GUARD STATION, OR, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Alexander Frank and Airman 1st Class yuki klein

    142nd Wing

    Staff Sgt. Devin Coate is an Aircrew Flight Equipment (AFE) specialist at Portland Air National Guard Base, Portland Ore. AFE Airmen work to prepare and maintain flight equipment and survival gear for pilots before take-off. Airmen like Staff Sgt. Coate are an essential link in the chain that ensures pilots have everything they need to accomplish the mission, and return home safely. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Alexander Frank and Airman 1st Class Yuki Klein)

    Music by pixabay.com

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2022
    Date Posted: 06.30.2022 15:21
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 849033
    VIRIN: 220610-F-WT152-272
    Filename: DOD_109086844
    Length: 00:01:27
    Location: PORTLAND AIR GUARD STATION, OR, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aircrew Flight Equipment Specialist Feature, by SSgt Alexander Frank and A1C yuki klein, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Total Force
    Air National Guard
    AFE
    Oregon Air National Guard
    Aircrew Flight Equipment
    142nd Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT