Aircrew Flight Equipment Specialist Feature

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/849033" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Staff Sgt. Devin Coate is an Aircrew Flight Equipment (AFE) specialist at Portland Air National Guard Base, Portland Ore. AFE Airmen work to prepare and maintain flight equipment and survival gear for pilots before take-off. Airmen like Staff Sgt. Coate are an essential link in the chain that ensures pilots have everything they need to accomplish the mission, and return home safely. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Alexander Frank and Airman 1st Class Yuki Klein)



Music by pixabay.com