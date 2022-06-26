Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AR-MEDCOM Change of Command Highlights 2022

    PINELLAS PARK, FL, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2022

    Video by Sgt. Vontrae Hampton 

    Army Reserve Medical Command

    This video highlights the Change of Command Ceremony between Maj. Gen. Jonathan Woodson and Maj. Gen. William Scott Lynn at Army Reserve Medical Command June 26, 2022.

    (Music used with permission from Florews)

    Date Taken: 06.26.2022
    Date Posted: 06.30.2022 15:52
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 849025
    VIRIN: 220626-A-GS449-979
    Filename: DOD_109086689
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: PINELLAS PARK, FL, US 
    Hometown: PINELLAS PARK, FL, US

    This work, AR-MEDCOM Change of Command Highlights 2022, by SGT Vontrae Hampton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Soldier
    USARC
    Army Reserve Medical Command
    Army Reserve

