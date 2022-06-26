This video highlights the Change of Command Ceremony between Maj. Gen. Jonathan Woodson and Maj. Gen. William Scott Lynn at Army Reserve Medical Command June 26, 2022.
(Music used with permission from Florews)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2022 15:52
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|849025
|VIRIN:
|220626-A-GS449-979
|Filename:
|DOD_109086689
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|PINELLAS PARK, FL, US
|Hometown:
|PINELLAS PARK, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AR-MEDCOM Change of Command Highlights 2022, by SGT Vontrae Hampton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
