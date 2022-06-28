704th Military Intelligence Brigade Change of Command

The 704th Military Intelligence Brigade conducts a Change of Command whereby Colonel Galen R. Kane relinquishes command to Colonel Tissa L. Strouse in a ceremony hosted by Major General Michele H. Bredenkamp, commander of the U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command, on the McGlachlin Parade Field, Fort George G. Meade, MD.
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2022 13:06
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|849013
|VIRIN:
|220628-A-CY919-098
|Filename:
|DOD_109086466
|Length:
|00:54:42
|Location:
|FORT MEADE, MD, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
