Timelapse of Saturday's Air Show crowd from the Warriors Over the Wasatch Air & Space Show June 25, 2022, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah.
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2022 11:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|849001
|VIRIN:
|220624-F-OD616-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_109086292
|Length:
|00:00:38
|Location:
|HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Timelapse of Saturday's Air Show crowd, by Ronald Bradshaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
