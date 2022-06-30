Around the Air Force: ACE and Multi-Capable Airmen, Baltic Tribute, Legend Laid to Rest

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In this week’s look around the Air Force, the Agile Combat employment concept is operationalized and will rely on multi-capable Airmen, the U.S. Air Force pays tribute to three Baltic nations, celebrating 100 years of diplomatic relations, and an Air Force legend is laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery.