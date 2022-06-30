Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Around the Air Force: ACE and Multi-Capable Airmen, Baltic Tribute, Legend Laid to Rest

    UNITED STATES

    06.30.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Mikayla Daly 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    In this week’s look around the Air Force, the Agile Combat employment concept is operationalized and will rely on multi-capable Airmen, the U.S. Air Force pays tribute to three Baltic nations, celebrating 100 years of diplomatic relations, and an Air Force legend is laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2022
    Date Posted: 06.30.2022 11:01
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 848996
    VIRIN: 220630-F-HA846-814
    Filename: DOD_109086237
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Around the Air Force: ACE and Multi-Capable Airmen, Baltic Tribute, Legend Laid to Rest, by SSgt Mikayla Daly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

