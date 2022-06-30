Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    General David H. Berger - Support Is Within Reach

    UNITED STATES

    06.30.2022

    Video by Michael Stevenson 

    Marine and Family Programs

    "It's a sign of confidence if you can say - I'm having a hard time handling this"

    Fore more suicide prevention resources and information, visit usmc-mccs.org/protect.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2022
    Date Posted: 06.30.2022 10:39
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 848989
    VIRIN: 220630-M-JB228-673
    Filename: DOD_109086184
    Length: 00:00:24
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    suicide prevention

