102nd Intelligence Wing Command Message for July 2022 - Col. Robert Driscoll

Col. Robert Driscoll, commander of the 102nd Medical Group, delivers the 102 IW Command Message for July 2022. He talks about why July 4th is his favorite holiday, "It represents the Declaration of Independence and the birth of the United States of America as an independent nation. It celebrates our forefather's fight for freedom. A fight we as members of the Air National Guard must continue each day to protect and preserve all of the freedoms we enjoy."