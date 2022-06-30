Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    102nd Intelligence Wing Command Message for July 2022 - Col. Robert Driscoll

    OTIS ANGB, MA, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2022

    Video by Timothy Sandland 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    Col. Robert Driscoll, commander of the 102nd Medical Group, delivers the 102 IW Command Message for July 2022. He talks about why July 4th is his favorite holiday, "It represents the Declaration of Independence and the birth of the United States of America as an independent nation. It celebrates our forefather's fight for freedom. A fight we as members of the Air National Guard must continue each day to protect and preserve all of the freedoms we enjoy."

    Date Taken: 06.30.2022
    Date Posted: 06.30.2022 10:23
    Category: Briefings
    Length: 00:03:09
    Massachusetts
    ANG
    Command Message
    USAF
    Otis
    102IW

