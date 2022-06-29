WHY ASC? | The Civilian Fitness Program: Heather

Heather Tahja used the civilian fitness program to help rebuild her strength while in remission from ovarian cancer.
|Date Taken:
|06.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2022 09:57
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|848972
|VIRIN:
|220629-A-IK992-126
|Filename:
|DOD_109086098
|Length:
|00:01:22
|Location:
|ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
