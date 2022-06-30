Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NATO strengthens its defence structure (master)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BELGIUM

    06.30.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Natochannel           

    NATO is further strengthening its defences to better respond to the most serious security crisis we are facing in decades. Find out more.
    Synopsis

    At the NATO Summit in Madrid, Leaders agreed new measures to strengthen NATO’s deterrence and defence, in light of the most serious security crisis we are facing in decades.
    As part of the biggest overhaul of NATO’s collective defence and deterrence since the Cold War, NATO will boost its high-readiness forces to more than 300,000 troops. NATO battlegroups in the eastern part of the Alliance will be strengthened, enhancing them up to brigade level. Under the new plans, the Alliance will also set up more pre-positioned equipment and weapons stockpiles, as well as more forward-deployed capabilities, including air defence, and strengthened command and control. Finally, NATO will have pre-assigned forces to defend specific Allies, allowing for a much faster reinforcement in case of crisis.
    Transcript

    — TEXT ON SCREEN —

    NATO IS STRENGTHENING
    ITS DEFENCES WITH NEW MEASURES

    TO BETTER PROTECT ALLIED CITIZENS

    #1
    STRONGER
    MULTINATIONAL BATTLEGROUPS
    UP TO BRIGADE LEVEL

    #2
    MORE THAN 300,000 TROOPS
    AT HIGH LEVEL OF READINESS

    ON LAND
    AT SEA
    AND IN THE SKIES

    #3
    PRE-POSITIONED STOCKS OF
    WEAPONS AND EQUIPMENT

    BOOSTING NATO’S ABILITY
    TO RESPOND TO ANY THREAT
    AT VERY SHORT NOTICE

    -END-
    Music
    Bigger Ideas by Enrico Cacace
    Usage rights
    This media asset is free for editorial broadcast, print, online and radio use. It is restricted for use for other purposes.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2022
    Date Posted: 06.30.2022 09:49
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 848971
    VIRIN: 220629-O-D0483-1001
    Filename: DOD_109086085
    Length: 00:00:41
    Location: BE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO reinforcements
    NATO Summit 2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT