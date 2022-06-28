CBRNE Defense Demonstration in the Port of Agadir, Morocco

Members of the U.S. military and Moroccan military coordinate a joint-effort quick response containment and treatment facility during a chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive (CBRNE) defense demonstration hosted by the Moroccan military in Agadir, Morocco, June 28, 2022, during African Lion 2022. African Lion 2022 is U.S. Africa Command's largest, premier, joint, annual exercise hosted by Morocco, Ghana, Senegal and Tunisia, June 6 - 30. More than 7,500 participants from 28 nations and NATO train together with a focus on enhancing readiness for U.S. and partner nation forces. AL22 is a joint all-domain, multi-component, and multinational exercise, employing a full array of mission capabilities with the goal to strengthen interoperability among participants and set the theater for strategic access. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Payton Wehr)
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2022 09:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|848955
|VIRIN:
|220628-Z-ST689-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109085898
|Length:
|00:03:00
|Location:
|AGADIR, MA
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
