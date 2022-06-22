U.S. and Moroccan service members provide assistance to civilians during African Lion 22

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. and Moroccan military service members work together to provide humanitarian assistance to civilians during a medical readiness exercise in support of African Lion 22 in Taliouine, Morocco, June 22, 2022. African Lion 22 is U.S. Africa Command's largest, premier, joint, annual exercise hosted by Morocco, Ghana, Senegal and Tunisia, June 6 - 30. More than 7,500 participants from 28 nations and NATO train together with a focus on enhancing readiness for U.S. and partner nation forces. AL22 is a joint all-domain, multi-component, and multinational exercise, employing a full array of mission capabilities with the goal to strengthen interoperability among participants and set the theater for strategic access.