    U.S. and Moroccan service members provide assistance to civilians during African Lion 22

    TALIOUINE, MOROCCO

    06.22.2022

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Alexandria Hughes 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    U.S. and Moroccan military service members work together to provide humanitarian assistance to civilians during a medical readiness exercise in support of African Lion 22 in Taliouine, Morocco, June 22, 2022. African Lion 22 is U.S. Africa Command's largest, premier, joint, annual exercise hosted by Morocco, Ghana, Senegal and Tunisia, June 6 - 30. More than 7,500 participants from 28 nations and NATO train together with a focus on enhancing readiness for U.S. and partner nation forces. AL22 is a joint all-domain, multi-component, and multinational exercise, employing a full array of mission capabilities with the goal to strengthen interoperability among participants and set the theater for strategic access.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2022
    Date Posted: 06.30.2022 08:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 848952
    VIRIN: 220622-Z-KH300-2001
    Filename: DOD_109085857
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: TALIOUINE, MA

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. and Moroccan service members provide assistance to civilians during African Lion 22, by SFC Alexandria Hughes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    humanitarian assistance
    AfricanLion
    USArmyAfrica
    StrongerTogether
    StrongAfrica
    SETAF-AF
    AfricanLionEx
    112MPAD

