U.S. and Moroccan military service members work together to provide humanitarian assistance to civilians during a medical readiness exercise in support of African Lion 22 in Taliouine, Morocco, June 22, 2022. African Lion 22 is U.S. Africa Command's largest, premier, joint, annual exercise hosted by Morocco, Ghana, Senegal and Tunisia, June 6 - 30. More than 7,500 participants from 28 nations and NATO train together with a focus on enhancing readiness for U.S. and partner nation forces. AL22 is a joint all-domain, multi-component, and multinational exercise, employing a full array of mission capabilities with the goal to strengthen interoperability among participants and set the theater for strategic access.
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2022 08:58
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|848952
|VIRIN:
|220622-Z-KH300-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_109085857
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|TALIOUINE, MA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. and Moroccan service members provide assistance to civilians during African Lion 22, by SFC Alexandria Hughes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT