    U.S. Army Reserve 1st Lt. Affoue Kouakou, 312 Human Resources Company, speaks about her experience as an immigrant Army Solider serving during African Lion 2022

    AGADIR, MOROCCO

    06.23.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Bridget Vian 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    U.S. Army Reserve 1st Lt. Affoue Kouakou , 312 Human Resources Company, an immigrant from Ivory Coast, Africa talks about her immigration to the United States and what it means to her to be in African Lion 2022, Agadir, Morocco. June 28, 2022. African Lion 2022 is U.S. Africa Command’s largest, premier, joint, annual exercise hosted by Morocco, Ghana, Senegal and Tunisia, June 6 - 30. More than 7,500 participants from 28 nations and NATO train together with a focus on enhancing readiness for U.S. and partner nation forces. AL22 is a joint all-domain, multi-component and multinational exercise, employing a full array of mission capabilities with the goal to strengthen interoperability among participants and set the theater for strategic access. (U.S. Army National Guard video by SPC Alexandra Behne.)

    Date Taken: 06.23.2022
    Date Posted: 06.30.2022 07:48
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 848939
    VIRIN: 280622-Z-KH300-1001
    Filename: DOD_109085756
    Length: 00:02:09
    Location: AGADIR, MA 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, U.S. Army Reserve 1st Lt. Affoue Kouakou, 312 Human Resources Company, speaks about her experience as an immigrant Army Solider serving during African Lion 2022, by SSG Bridget Vian, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AfricanLion
    USArmyAfrica
    StrongerTogether
    StrongAfrica
    SETAF-AF
    AfricanLionEx
    112MPAD
    112 Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

