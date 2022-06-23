U.S. Army Reserve 1st Lt. Affoue Kouakou, 312 Human Resources Company, speaks about her experience as an immigrant Army Solider serving during African Lion 2022

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Reserve 1st Lt. Affoue Kouakou , 312 Human Resources Company, an immigrant from Ivory Coast, Africa talks about her immigration to the United States and what it means to her to be in African Lion 2022, Agadir, Morocco. June 28, 2022. African Lion 2022 is U.S. Africa Command’s largest, premier, joint, annual exercise hosted by Morocco, Ghana, Senegal and Tunisia, June 6 - 30. More than 7,500 participants from 28 nations and NATO train together with a focus on enhancing readiness for U.S. and partner nation forces. AL22 is a joint all-domain, multi-component and multinational exercise, employing a full array of mission capabilities with the goal to strengthen interoperability among participants and set the theater for strategic access. (U.S. Army National Guard video by SPC Alexandra Behne.)