U.S. Army Chaplain Lt. Col. Russ Boyd interviews about church services at African Lion 22

U.S. Army Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Russ Boyd, 311th Expeditionary Sustainment Command chaplain, interviews about church services available to soldiers in Agadir, Morocco, June 25, 2022, during African Lion 2022. African Lion 2022 is U.S. Africa Command's largest, premier, joint, annual exercise hosted by Morocco, Ghana, Senegal and Tunisia, June 6 - 30. More than 7,500 participants from 28 nations and NATO train together with a focus on enhancing readiness for U.S. and partner nation forces. AL22 is a joint all-domain, multi-component, and multinational exercise, employing a full array of mission capabilities with the goal to strengthen interoperability among participants and set the theater for strategic access. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Payton Wehr)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2022 07:46
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|848936
|VIRIN:
|220625-Z-ST689-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109085752
|Length:
|00:03:00
|Location:
|AGADIR, MA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
