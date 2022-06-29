video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/848934" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

220629-A-EQ028-1001 ARABIAN GULF (June 29, 2022) Expeditionary sea base ship USS Lewis B. Puller (ESB 3) performs various training events during exercise Iron Defender 2022 in the Arabian Gulf. Iron Defender is an annual bilateral training event between U.S. Naval Forces Central Command and forces from the United Arab Emirates. The exercise focuses on maritime security operations, mine countermeasures and harbor defense. (U.S. Army Video by SPC Frederick Poirier)