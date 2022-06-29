220629-A-EQ028-1001 ARABIAN GULF (June 29, 2022) Expeditionary sea base ship USS Lewis B. Puller (ESB 3) performs various training events during exercise Iron Defender 2022 in the Arabian Gulf. Iron Defender is an annual bilateral training event between U.S. Naval Forces Central Command and forces from the United Arab Emirates. The exercise focuses on maritime security operations, mine countermeasures and harbor defense. (U.S. Army Video by SPC Frederick Poirier)
|Date Taken:
|06.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2022 07:47
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|848934
|VIRIN:
|220629-A-EQ028-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109085749
|Length:
|00:01:53
|Location:
|ARABIAN GULF
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
