Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Iron Defender 2022

    ARABIAN GULF

    06.29.2022

    Video by Spc. Frederick Poirier 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet       

    220629-A-EQ028-1001 ARABIAN GULF (June 29, 2022) Expeditionary sea base ship USS Lewis B. Puller (ESB 3) performs various training events during exercise Iron Defender 2022 in the Arabian Gulf. Iron Defender is an annual bilateral training event between U.S. Naval Forces Central Command and forces from the United Arab Emirates. The exercise focuses on maritime security operations, mine countermeasures and harbor defense. (U.S. Army Video by SPC Frederick Poirier)

    Date Taken: 06.29.2022
    Date Posted: 06.30.2022 07:47
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 848934
    VIRIN: 220629-A-EQ028-1001
    Filename: DOD_109085749
    Length: 00:01:53
    Location: ARABIAN GULF

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Iron Defender 2022, by SPC Frederick Poirier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    5th Fleet
    PULLER
    C5F
    LBP

