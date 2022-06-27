Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAG Japan Wins 2022 Intramural Commander's Cup

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    06.27.2022

    Video by Ayako Watsuji 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    The commander of U.S. Army Garrison Japan, on behalf of his unit, accepted
    the 2022 Commander's Cup trophy at an award ceremony held at the conclusion
    of Army Week! This was the first time for USAG Japan to win the Commander's
    Cup, a yearlong intramural competition comprised of more than 20 athletic
    and recreational events.

    Photo by Dustin Perry & Tim Flack, U.S. Army Garrison Japan Public Affairs

    #ArmyTeam #ArmyReadiness #CommandersCup #MWR

    Date Taken: 06.27.2022
    Date Posted: 06.30.2022 07:11
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 848925
    VIRIN: 220627-A-AB123-001
    Filename: DOD_109085727
    Length: 00:01:45
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAG Japan Wins 2022 Intramural Commander's Cup, by Ayako Watsuji, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Camp Zama
    IMCOM
    MWR
    AMC
    Commander's Cup
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan

