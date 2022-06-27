USAG Japan Wins 2022 Intramural Commander's Cup

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The commander of U.S. Army Garrison Japan, on behalf of his unit, accepted

the 2022 Commander's Cup trophy at an award ceremony held at the conclusion

of Army Week! This was the first time for USAG Japan to win the Commander's

Cup, a yearlong intramural competition comprised of more than 20 athletic

and recreational events.



Photo by Dustin Perry & Tim Flack, U.S. Army Garrison Japan Public Affairs



#ArmyTeam #ArmyReadiness #CommandersCup #MWR