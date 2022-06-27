The commander of U.S. Army Garrison Japan, on behalf of his unit, accepted
the 2022 Commander's Cup trophy at an award ceremony held at the conclusion
of Army Week! This was the first time for USAG Japan to win the Commander's
Cup, a yearlong intramural competition comprised of more than 20 athletic
and recreational events.
Photo by Dustin Perry & Tim Flack, U.S. Army Garrison Japan Public Affairs
#ArmyTeam #ArmyReadiness #CommandersCup #MWR
This work, USAG Japan Wins 2022 Intramural Commander's Cup, by Ayako Watsuji, identified by DVIDS
