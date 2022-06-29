Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll of Lt. Gen. Douglas M. Gabram speaking at 1st Cavalry Division Patching Ceremony

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2022

    Video by Sgt. Elliot Alagueuzian and Sgt. Froylan Grimaldo

    Headquarters, 1st Cavalry Division Public Affairs

    B-roll footage of Lt. Gen. Douglas M. Gabram speaking at the 1st Cavalry Division Patching Ceremony at Fort Hood, TX, on June 29, 2022. This will be one of the last ceremonies he will speak at as he nears the end of his 38-year career in the U.S. Army.

    Date Taken: 06.29.2022
    Date Posted: 06.29.2022 20:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 848858
    VIRIN: 220629-A-XE027-707
    Filename: DOD_109084815
    Length: 00:06:25
    Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, B-Roll of Lt. Gen. Douglas M. Gabram speaking at 1st Cavalry Division Patching Ceremony, by SGT Elliot Alagueuzian and SGT Froylan Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS

    Fort Hood
    DOD
    1CD
    FirstTeam
    LiveTheLegend
    CAVLegacy

