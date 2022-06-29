B-roll footage of Lt. Gen. Douglas M. Gabram speaking at the 1st Cavalry Division Patching Ceremony at Fort Hood, TX, on June 29, 2022. This will be one of the last ceremonies he will speak at as he nears the end of his 38-year career in the U.S. Army.
|Date Taken:
|06.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2022 20:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|848858
|VIRIN:
|220629-A-XE027-707
|Filename:
|DOD_109084815
|Length:
|00:06:25
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, B-Roll of Lt. Gen. Douglas M. Gabram speaking at 1st Cavalry Division Patching Ceremony, by SGT Elliot Alagueuzian and SGT Froylan Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
