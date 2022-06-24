U.S. Navy Corpsmen with 3d Battalion, 2d Marines, conduct a casualty evacuation drill during Exercise Shinka 22.1 at Combined Arms Training Center, Camp Fuji, Japan, June 24, 2022. Shinka exemplifies a shared commitment to realistic training that produces lethal, ready, and adaptable forces capable of decentralized operations across a wide range of missions. 3/2 is forward deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marines, 3d Marine Division as part of the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Michael Taggart)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2022 19:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|848856
|VIRIN:
|220624-M-EJ408-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109084774
|Length:
|00:03:35
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Shinka 22.1 Simulated Casualty Evacuation, by LCpl Michael Taggart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT